New York Insurance, Finance Regulator Lacewell to Resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo filed for retirement benefits on Tuesday, following his decision to resign last week amid a sexual-harassment scandal. Officially filing for retirement sets Cuomo up to receive a monthly pension payment from the state after more than a decade in public office. The three-term Democrat could be eligible to receive at least $50,000 a year in pension benefits from the state, according to the Empire Center, an Albany watchdog group. The payment could potentially be revoked if he is convicted of a felony, the group said.