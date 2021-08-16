New York Insurance, Finance Regulator Lacewell to Resign
New York’s top financial regulator, Linda Lacewell, is planning to step down as the state grapples with fallout from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. Lacewell, the state’s superintendent of financial services, will resign effective Aug. 24, she said in a memo to colleagues Friday. She will also resign from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board on the same day, according to a statement from Tim Minton, the MTA’s acting chief communications officer.www.insurancejournal.com
Comments / 0