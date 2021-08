After taking a bit of a hiatus, Lizzo has finally returned with new music and this time around she’s enlisted the assistance of the infamous Cardi B. Both Lizzo and Cardi are no strangers to controversial topics and headlines, which is why the two pairing for their new “Rumors” collab comes in perfect timing. The Houston native chops it up with Power 106 Mornings Show co-hosts Teddy Mora and Melissa Rios about her return to music which manifested itself after growing through the unprecendted conroavirous pandemic. Lizzo reveals that with therapy and healing, she has stepped more into who she has become, as she has learned to adjust and live with fame, which she found to be difficult in the beginning. For the singer and instrumentalist, “Rumors” was a song made about own her true self and what is real, in comparison to negative opinions and false narratives that she has endured.