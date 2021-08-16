Cancel
Punter Wilson “Banger” Berry bring unique personality to Kentucky football

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Kentucky’s new punter a 24-year-old Australian but he also has a nickname — “Bangers” — that comes with an interesting story. “When you hear a good song you say that is a ‘Banger.’ I was on a footy (football) trip and we were on a bit of a party bus,” said Wilson Berry. “I was at the front of the bus and I had control of the tunes. Someone was like, ‘That’s a banger,’ and it has just rolled on since then. That is also my Instagram handle if anyone wants to follow it.”

