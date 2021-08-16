Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Organizers bar fans from Paralympic Games in Tokyo due to COVID-19

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pQTa_0bTAa3l900
The Olympic flame is seen during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on August 8. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Like the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo that preceded them, the 2020 Paralympic Games will not allow spectators at any of the events, either, organizers and Japanese officials announced Monday.

The announcement was made jointly by the International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the governments of Japan and Tokyo.

The groups said they decided to continue the no-fan policy at the Games because COVID-19 cases are still spreading at a dangerous rate in Japan.

"In light of the current emergency declaration issued for Tokyo, Saitama and Chiba prefectures ... and the current infection situation broadly, more stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including having no spectators," the groups said in a statement.

"With regards to road events, the organizers request the general public to refrain from coming to the roadsides to watch the competitions.

"Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home."

Tokyo will be under a state of emergency until at least the end of August.

The Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.

Faces of the Olympics: expressions from the Games

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Tokyo Tokyo#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisWNCY

Tennis-Fans barred from U.S. Open qualifying matches due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – Spectators will not be allowed to attend qualifying rounds at this month’s U.S. Open in New York because of health and safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said. The qualifying rounds are to be held at Flushing Meadows a week before the...
TravelESPN

Tokyo 2020: Afghanistan withdraws from Paralympic Games due to travel issues amid govt. collapse

The two athletes who were set to compete for Afghanistan at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have withdrawn after they were unable to leave Kabul amid the country's turmoil. Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli were set to compete for Afghanistan. Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent the country at a Paralympic Games when they start in Tokyo next week.
Sportsaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

Invacare supports Paralympic couple as they prepare for Tokyo games

Invacare has announced a sponsorship agreement with Paralympians Hannah Cockcroft and Nathan Maguire. As part of the package, the wheelchair racers have received Küschall Super Light (KSL) active manual wheelchairs to support them with their busy schedules. The chairs, which Hannah and Nathan customised to their exact requirements using the...
TennisBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Eight global athletes to watch at Games

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. The Tokyo Paralympics will feature around 4,400 athletes competing in 539 medal events in 22 sports over the course of the Games. Some of those are...
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

The Latest: Japan imposes 'emergency' measures against virus

TOKYO — Much of Japan kicked in its government “state of emergency” to curb COVID-19 infections Friday, as well as a less stringent “quasi-emergency,” although worries remained about their effectiveness. Those requiring hospitalization grew to more than 168,000 people, and complaints have surfaced about hospitals turning patients away.
SportsWGAL

Susquehanna Valley athletes to compete in Paralympic Games in Tokyo

WGAL is following Susquehanna Valley athletes competing in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Ryan Neiswender, of South Lebanon Township, plays wheelchair basketball. Team USA will take on Germany at 8 p.m. EST Aug. 25. Jacob Schrom, of Carlisle, is a powerlifter. He will compete at 10 p.m. EST Aug. 29.
Public Healthncadvertiser.com

Implement thorough safety measures for athletes at Tokyo Paralympics

The following editorial appeared in Thursday's Japan News-Yomiuri:. The Tokyo Paralympics will kick off on Aug. 24 without spectators at any of the competition venues, as part of measures to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Utmost efforts must be made to conduct the Games safely. A maximum of about...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Hashimoto: Tokyo Paralympics could still see some fans

Tokyo Olympic organizers are holding out hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases. A smattering of Olympic venues in outlying areas of Japan...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Paralympic Games 'Three Agitos' symbol installed in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Giant symbol of the Paralympic Games, the 'Three Agitos', has been installed on a floating platform in Odaiba Marine Park ahead of Tokyo 2020 starting on August 24. The Paralympic Games symbol of the "Three Agitos" has been installed on a giant floating platform in...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
SportsNBC4 Columbus

Local woman heads to Tokyo for Paralympic Games

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The excitement is still alive in Tokyo as the Paralympic Games begin on Aug. 24. Central Ohio athlete Mindy Cook will be making her debut at the Paralympic Games for Team USA in goalball. “We always say it’s the coolest sport that you have never heard of,” said...
U.S. Politicsclick orlando

Harris' spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

WASHINGTON – Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday. Emhoff will lead a small delegation of himself and one other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy