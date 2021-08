Everybody thinks they are in “the middle.” It’s the people to the right of you that are extreme crazies and all those to your left have no convictions whatsoever. Recognizing that “the middle” is a subjective term, I still want to propose a middle ground for understanding pastoring, planting and being a missionary. There are many things to consider when serving in pastoring, planting or missions. My intent here is not to address them all, but to encourage you to consider two aspects in two ways. I call them “grids.” These two grids to look at church ministry are the missiological and the theological grid.