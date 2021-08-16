Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion to Kick off 100th Anniversary of Legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans as 2022 Featured Marque

Road cars and their endurance racing counterparts may look alike, sometimes sharing body panels, headlights, and even engine architecture, but in general, the stripped out, lightened race cars you see competing at Le Mans and elsewhere are nothing like the vehicles you can go out and buy. But Chevy says its Corvette C8.R, which is finally making its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut at the 2021 race, shares more parts with its production equivalent than any other Corvette race car to date. Though that may be true, the list of changes from road car to race car is still extensive. Let's go over some of the biggest differences between the regular Corvette and the Corvette C8.R that races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and will be contesting in the LM GTE Pro division at the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans.