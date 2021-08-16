Cancel
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion to Kick off 100th Anniversary of Legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans as 2022 Featured Marque

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
The legendary and most famous sports car race in the world—the 24 Hours of Le Mans—will be honored at the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion to kick off the French classic’s year-long centenary celebration. The announcement was made last night at the prize-giving ceremony by John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and Barry Toepke, director of heritage events.

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Aco#The Le Mans#Abarth#Corvette#Fia
