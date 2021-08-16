Crew collects data on rare riparian prairies along New River Gorge National Park

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Eastern Rivers and Mountains Inventory & Monitoring Network vegetation crew have recently spent two weeks at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve to collect data in the globally rare riparian prairies that can be found along the riverbanks in the park.

These prairies are maintained by scouring floods and are home to tall grasses and beautiful flowers. The main threats to these habitats are invasive plants, human disturbance such as trampling, and river flow regulation.

In the past, before dams were built along the river, frequent large floods would scour rocks, preventing deep soil formations and limiting tree establishment. These small microenvironments along the river are an ideal location for many rare plants that prefer open and rocky habitats that experience frequent disturbance.

The Eastern Rivers and Mountains Network is a team of natural resource specialists and scientists who collect data and monitor species and ecosystems in 9 national park units across West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Conducting regular monitoring of park resources like rare plant communities is important for tracking possible changes over time to ensure the overall health of the resource is maintained. Next week the crew will be at Gauley River to monitor the riparian prairies there. To learn more, visit: https://www.nps.gov/im/ermn/riparian-prairies.htm