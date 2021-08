Hitting for the cycle is a rare achievement no matter how it’s done, but to do so with three innings still remaining? That’s quite a feat. Well, 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman was able to get that done in the Atlanta Braves’ 11-9 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night at LoanDepot Park. And in doing so, Freeman became the first player in Braves history to hit for the cycle twice.