Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Baptist Health South Florida Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees

NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaptist Health South Florida is requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for all of its employees, medical staff and volunteers by Oct. 31. "Through published scientific studies and through what we are witnessing in our own hospitals, we know that the COVID-19 are safe and extremely effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19. While breakthrough infections in those who are vaccinated happen, it is clear that vaccinated people have significantly better outcomes when infected with COVID-19," the clinic announced Monday through its social media.

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Jackson Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Unborn twins die from COVID-19 in Texas: health officials

WACO, Texas (WJW)– A Texas woman’s unborn twins died after she tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two fetal deaths because of COVID-19 on Tuesday after the death certificates were released by the state health department. The twins died on July 20....
Paducah, KYmetropolisplanet.com

WATCH: Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health Lourdes leaders urge vaccination amid increased COVID-19 hospitalizations

PADUCAH — COVID-19 is on the rise in Kentucky, and officials from both hospitals in Paducah say they're dealing with an increase in coronavirus patients. The COVID-19 spike spurred on by the delta variant is impacting local health care systems. Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital gave a joint update on the situation in Paducah Thursday. Baptist Health Paducah's chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Housman, and Mercy Health Kentucky's chief clinical officer, Dr. Jenny Franke, were joined by a panel of local physicians via Zoom Thursday to address the current status of each hospital and how the community can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MyNorthwest

CDC: How COVID-19 vaccines work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain how the COVID-19 vaccines work in your body:. mRNA vaccines contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine. Our bodies recognize that the protein should not be there and build T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if we are infected in the future.
Florida StateNBC Miami

Nursing Homes in Florida Could Lose Federal Funding if Employees Not Vaccinated

Nursing Homes Face Vaccine Mandate Amid Rising COVID Cases. Many nursing homes across the country are now having to figure out how to get all of their employees vaccinated or risk losing federal funding as early as September. President Biden made the announcement Wednesday to try and increase the vaccination rate among healthcare workers in long-term care facilities.
Mercer County, WVAndover Townsman

Mercer health officer: Vaccines should be mandatory

BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s health officer said Wednesday vaccinations are so crucial to save lives and stop the pandemic they should be mandatory for everyone eligible. “Everybody should be vaccinated,” said Dr. Rick Sabol, who was appointed medical officer for the Mercer County Health Department earlier this year. “If it were up to me, I would make it mandatory for everyone to get vaccinated.”
Public HealthBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Tribe offering additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised patients

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation is now offering an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinated patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, according to a news release. Cherokee Nation Health Services will use the same vaccine as the patient’s primary dose for the additional...
Arkansas Statenwahomepage.com

Baptist Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health is offering COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people. Locations offering the booster shot include: Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Heber Springs and Stuggart. You can make an appointment by calling Baptist Health at (501) 202-1540.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Pharmaceuticalshealthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Well Tolerated Among Reproductive-Aged Women

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines are well tolerated among individuals who are pregnant, lactating, or planning pregnancy, according to a research letter published online Aug. 17 in JAMA Network Open. Alisa Kachikis, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues surveyed women who were...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Allen County Public Health preparing for CDC recommendation of COVID-19 booster shots

The Center for Disease Control has made its recommendations for “booster” shots for all Americans. They have been going over data from studies of vaccinated individuals and the rate of COVID-19 cases among them. Health officials say the vaccine is working to keep most breakthrough cases at a lesser severity and say the best protection is the vaccine. While numbers of cases do continue to rise, Allen County Public Health is preparing to follow CDC guidelines about providing the booster shot.

Comments / 1

Community Policy