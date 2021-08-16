Baptist Health South Florida Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees
Baptist Health South Florida is requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for all of its employees, medical staff and volunteers by Oct. 31. "Through published scientific studies and through what we are witnessing in our own hospitals, we know that the COVID-19 are safe and extremely effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19. While breakthrough infections in those who are vaccinated happen, it is clear that vaccinated people have significantly better outcomes when infected with COVID-19," the clinic announced Monday through its social media.www.nbcmiami.com
