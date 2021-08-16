Baptist Health South Florida Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain how the COVID-19 vaccines work in your body:. mRNA vaccines contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine. Our bodies recognize that the protein should not be there and build T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if we are infected in the future.