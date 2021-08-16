The 15 Best Bronze Watches For Men

Summer, more so than any other season, is a time in which your choice of footwear proves paramount to the success of your outfit. Of course, sneakers will suffice in most cases, and they do deserve a spot in your warm-weather rotation. However, wearing them day after day isn’t just a fashion faux pas; it also comes with a host of unwanted compromises. Because let’s face it: whether you’re hitting the beach or heading into the office, you’re going to want something a bit more appropriate for the environment. In the case of the former, those crusty old kicks will be spilling sand everywhere for weeks on end. And when it comes to the latter, chances are pretty good that your workplace doesn’t want “casual Fridays” becoming an everyday occurrence.