The sun was hot but the John Milledge bats were not Thursday as the Lady Trojans (1-2) dropped their home opener versus Trinity Christian 4-2. With the score tied 2-2 and Trinity in a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh, two JMA pitchers walked one run across apiece to arrive at what would be the game's final tally. The home hitters did bring the game-tying run to the plate in their final turn at bat, but Trinity pitcher Adelaide Moss completed a strikeout of the side to close out the victory.