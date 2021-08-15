Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Denounces Athlete That Punched Horse at Olympics

By Entertainment News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco is sharing her disgust over a pentathlon who punched her horse at the August 6th Olympics. The Flight Attendant star is an equestrian herself and married to horse trainer Karl Cook, and she shared her horrified reaction on IG Stories. “I feel it's my duty and heart to...

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Annika Schleu
Person
Kim Raisner
Person
Kaley Cuoco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Horse Show#Horse Trainer#Ig Stories#The Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Spaghetti Straps As 'Baby Bedhead'

Kaley Cuoco today delighted her 6.7 million Instagram followers with a surprise morning selfie, one the 35-year-old sitcom star dubbed "Baby bedheads." Posting from her $12 million Hidden Hills estate, The Big Bang Theory alum updated with a low-key snap featuring husband Karl Cook, and it was smiles all-around as the 2018-married couple sent a little love.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Kitchen Shorts

Kaley Cuoco in a strappy topWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Kaley Cuoco is dripping mad sweat by her stainless steel refrigerators as she continues pandemic training. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for her love of yoga, has been switching it up over COVID, keeping in jaw-dropping shape with trainer Ryan Sorensen and sharing her progress with her 6.7 million Instagram followers.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Scream "Penny Is Back!" After Kaley Cuoco Drops News on Instagram

Somebody alert the Cheesecake Factory: Penny is back, and she's ready to party!. At least, that's what Big Bang Theory fans are saying in the comments section of Kaley Cuoco's latest Instagram. The actress, who famously portrayed Penny Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory for 12 years, recently revealed on Instagram that she is now an ambassador for the vodka brand Smirnoff.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco looks gorgeous in the perfect pajama set

Kaley Cuoco knows how to turn a look, and she has us feeling a little envious with the vast array of sensational dresses that she has in her wardrobe. But it turns out that even the star's pajama sets are to be envied, as she modelled a gorgeous set of pink pajamas.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Kaley Cuoco Just Made A Strong Case For Blunt Bangs

There’s no denying that bangs are having a serious moment right now. Though there have certainly been notable bangs trends throughout history, the 2020s are shaping up to be a fringe-filled decade. Piecey, face-framing curtain bangs have become the ultimate cool-girl staple — stars like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa recently made the chop — but traditional, straight-across bangs will forever be a classic. Kaley Cuoco’s new blunt bangs just reaffirmed this fact, having just debuted on the set of her upcoming movie, Meet Cute.
Animalsnickiswift.com

Why Kaley Cuoco Is Completely Outraged Over A Horse

Kaley Cuoco has a soft spot for all things furry, so it's no wonder her Hidden Hills home has become more like a farmhouse. The animal advocate's non-human roomies include two rescue bunnies named Simon and Leni. The lucky rabbits have five-star accommodations, too: an air-conditioned habitat inside "The Big Bang Theory" star's garage (per The Blast).
TV & Videosbuzzfeednews.com

Kaley Cuoco Opened Up About The “Humbling Experience” Of Going From “The Big Bang Theory” To Producing Her New Show And Accepting She’s Not “The Smartest Person In The Room”

Kaley Cuoco has opened up about her experience as a first-time producer on her new show, The Flight Attendant, after years of starring in The Big Bang Theory. Kaley appeared on The Big Bang Theory throughout its 12 year run between 2007 and 2019, starring in 279 episodes and eventually earning $1M per episode.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco makes impassioned plea after upsetting incident

Kaley Cuoco was left outraged by an incident at the Tokyo Olympics involving a horse and she vocalised her utter dismay with an emotional Instagram post. The Big Bang Theory actress was heartbroken and horrified when a horse was punched after it got spooked and refused to jump. Animal-lover Kaley...
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco stuns in the only gingham dress you need to wrap up summer

Kaley Cuoco gave us total summer vibes as she stepped out in New York City in a dress we can’t stop swooning over. The Flight Attendant star was spotted on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute, on Wednesday rocking a yellow and white gingham dress complete with puff sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette that cinched at the waist.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Kaley Cuoco Spills on ‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Wants a ‘Friends’-Style ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion

A few months ago in Variety, Kaley Cuoco shared the story of how she stumbled across the logline for “The Flight Attendant” while skimming the list of upcoming novel releases on Amazon. She immediately called her attorney to see if Reese Witherspoon had already optioned it. Witherspoon hadn’t, and that’s when Cuoco swooped in and started the process that eventually led to her Emmy-nominated adaptation for HBO Max. The Witherspoon story is meant as a compliment: Cuoco is a fan of the star and how she has turned her production company, Hello Sunshine, into a major entity by finding compelling projects...
MoviesComicBook

Kaley Cuoco Surprised With What She Can Get Away With in Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco is still surprised about what the animated series manages to get away with. She sat down with Variety to talk about her role in The Flight Attendant, but you can’t keep the supervillain at bay for long. HBO Max has let series co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher run wild with their ideas. Clearly, the cast has been having a blast letting all that creativity come through in their performances. A lot of people wouldn’t have imagined that Arleen Sorkin’s take on the beloved DC criminal would be challenged in any way. But, Cuoco and the team keep finding ways to show off new sides of Harley’s character. Along with that kind of growth, they get away with jokes that probably wouldn’t fly on standard broadcast television. (I’m still recovering from how wickedly funny the joke about Insurance Companies in Season 1 is.) From the sounds of the series star, that kind of irreverent tone isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kaley Cuoco Got Some New Bangs

Requests for curtain bangs went up at salons thanks to Kaley Cuoco's hairstyle in The Flight Attendant and her new role is also going to be good PR for bangs. Cuoco was spotted with a brand-new set of blunt bangs while filming scenes for her upcoming film, Meet Cute, co-starring Pete Davidson. The rest of the actress' hair was styled long and straight with minimal layers.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco makes major statement with glam weekend look

Kaley Cuoco is just as much a champion of the relatable, everyday look as she is of the more glamorous fits. And she's made quite the impression with several of them. Her newest look, however, really cements her status as someone to look out for in the fashion scene. WATCH:...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Flight Attendant’ Stars Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez on Finding Series’ Wacky Tone and What’s Next for Their Characters

Halfway between a black comedy and Hitchcockian psychodrama, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant follows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a fun-loving flight attendant whose life spirals out of control after she wakes up next to a dead man. It’s also a story about addiction, confronting the past and how friendships bend or break under pressure, as in the case of Cassie and her co-worker Megan (Rosie Perez). Even though their onscreen friendship is sometimes on the rocks, the love is real between stars Cuoco (who also served as executive producer and is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy) and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy