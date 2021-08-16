Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Northern Ware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coffee, Atkinson, northwestern Ware and northern Clinch Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pearson, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Douglas, Pearson, Willacoochee, Broxton, Ambrose, Axson and Bickley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
