Danny DeVito Is Writing a Penguin Comic Book

Can any one film have the impact anymore that Tim Burton’s Batman had?. In my lifetime, there have been a few movies and TV shows that balloon into national or even global events, outsized cornerstones of popular culture. The first Matrix film was one, and Pirates of the Caribbean became another by the time the first sequel was out. There was Game of Thrones, too, and Episodes I and VII of Star Wars. From the comic book world, you could put The Dark Knight and the MCU into that category, though the latter is many, many movies at this point, and more an illustration of how dominant comic book adaptations have become in the feature film world. But there is so much content out in the ether right now, and the pace of pop culture is so quick, that I’m not sure any lone title can have the impact that older generations have described the original Star Wars having, or The Godfather – or the first (serious) Batman.