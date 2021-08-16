Cancel
Danny DeVito Is Writing a Penguin Comic Book

By Matt Singer
We appear to be reaching peak Tim Burton Batrman nostalgia. First Michael Keaton comes out of Bat-retirement to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC movie The Flash. Now Danny DeVito, his nemesis in Burton’s Batman Returns, is writing a DC Comics story about his character from the film, the nefarious bad guy Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin.

