Watch Surviving Soundgarden Members Perform With Brandi Carlile

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd came together over the weekend to play two of their songs live with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. The rockers joined Carlile onstage during her concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday (Aug. 14) to play Badmotorfinger's "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" and Superunknown's "Black Hole Sun." This was the first time the Soundgarden trio played together in their home state since the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.

92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

 https://929jackfm.com
