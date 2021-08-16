Watch Surviving Soundgarden Members Perform With Brandi Carlile
Surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd came together over the weekend to play two of their songs live with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. The rockers joined Carlile onstage during her concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday (Aug. 14) to play Badmotorfinger's "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" and Superunknown's "Black Hole Sun." This was the first time the Soundgarden trio played together in their home state since the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.wbuf.com
