Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/15/21

Anyone can put together a football team. But putting together a long-lasting college football dynasty that breeds itself and which brings success along the way? That’s another matter entirely. While there is, of course, no quick route towards college football success, there are some attributes that every successful team seems to have. And it’s these traits that help elevate teams to the top of their sport. In this blog, we’ll run through some of the essential ingredients, many of which, you’ll be happy to learn, the Oregon Ducks possess.