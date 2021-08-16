Cancel
Sports

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/15/21

KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeartland sports 8/11 10p.m.

www.kfvs12.com

NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Sports Shorts 8-4-21

Due to ongoing construction at Indian Land High School, the annual Founders Federal Kickoff Classic on Aug. 14 has been moved to Buford High School’s Yellow Jackets Stadium, 4290 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster. The annual jamboree, which rotates among Lancaster County teams, wasn’t held last season due to COVID-19, but the...
Golf953wiki.com

Area Sports From Wednesday 8/10/21

Madison Consolidated High School was honored with the 2021 IHSAA Sportsmanship Award. Only 11 Schools in the state were recognized by the IHSAA with this honor. This is our second consecutive year for this honor. SHAWE HOSTED SOUTHWESTERN,SWITZERLAND COUNTY AND JAC-CEN-DEL IN GIRLS GOLF TUESDAY NIGHT SHAWE WON THE MATCH...
Soccerkxeo.com

KXEO Sports Report 8/14/21

The Mexico High School held it’s third annual homerun derby and midnight scrimmage last (Friday) night. The homerun derby took place at 10pm at Gallop Field between the Mexico Football and Mexico Softball. The football boys took home the crown. Then Mexico Football moved over to the soccer field and...
NFLwhbc.com

Sports ‘n Stuff 8/11/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. Art imitating life or visa versa? Although Ross and Rachel were finally able to get together on “Friends,” David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston never did. Until now? Maybe. According to a new report from the UK mag “Closer,” David and Jen – have been getting closer since shooting the 25th anniversary “Friends” Reunion special.
Murphysboro, ILKFVS12

Heartland Football Friday preview: Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Like teams in southeast Missouri, squads in southern Illinois kick of the regular season on Friday, August 27. The Murphysboro Red Devils open up at home against Carbondale. It’s always a great rivalry game and the players can’t wait to get things started. Head coach Gary...
College Sportsdallassun.com

NCAA puts Texas AM basketball on 2 years' probation

The NCAA put the Texas AM basketball program on two years' probation and suspended head coach Buzz Williams for two games for violating recruiting regulations. In a news release issued Friday, the NCAA said Williams had "impermissible contact" with a prospect during an evaluation period and also failed to monitor his staff. Also, an assistant coach violated NCAA rules by watching a prospect at an open gym during an unofficial visit and then conducting a pair of tryouts with the student and providing instruction in that time.
NFLwhopam.com

Afternoon Sports Briefs 8/18/21

The Action Network reports Nebraska’s football program and Coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. Sources say the school has “significant video footage” confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants. University of Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement the school was working collaboratively with the NCAA and could not comment further on the matter.
Motorsportsowensbororadio.com

Local Racing Results from 8-15-21

With Kentucky Motor Speedway and Cedar Ridge not hosting live racing this past weekend, the spotlight was squarely on our friends at Windy Hollow Speedway. The following are the results from a night of action filled dirt track racing!. UMP Modifieds. #1 Tyler Nicely #25. #2 Cole Falloway #66. #3...
SportsWLNS

8-18-21 6 SPORTS TWO-A-DAYS

SEN. SHIRKEY CLAIMS "NATURAL IMMUNITY" TO COVID-19 Finding Families: Meet DaShawn! A hardworking young man looking for a new family. Most COVID-19 patients at Spectrum are unvaccinated.
College SportsAddicted To Quack

What Determines Success In College Football?

Anyone can put together a football team. But putting together a long-lasting college football dynasty that breeds itself and which brings success along the way? That’s another matter entirely. While there is, of course, no quick route towards college football success, there are some attributes that every successful team seems to have. And it’s these traits that help elevate teams to the top of their sport. In this blog, we’ll run through some of the essential ingredients, many of which, you’ll be happy to learn, the Oregon Ducks possess.
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Texas A&M men’s basketball program placed on probation, fined

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball program will be on probation through June 2023 after an NCAA investigation found multiple coaches violated NCAA rules on recruiting and practicing. Additionally, Texas A&M University will pay a fine of $5,000 and Head Coach Buzz Williams will be suspended for the first two regular-season games this fall.
Chicago, ILwmay.com

What To Watch In Sports This Weekend 8/20-8/21

The dog days of of summer continue on in MLB this weekend. The Chicago White Sox , leaders in the AL Central, take on the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa Bay this weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s start time is 12:10p CT. The St. Louis Cardinals are spending...
NFL975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 8-15-21

Today on the Best of Hunter Brody, Hunter wanted to know what you thought of Aaron Nola and his recent rough start and what position you thing is the most appealing for the Eagles to improve on.
SportsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

8-21-21 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2

10:06 - 10:20 – Nate Tanguay @NathanTanguay, Former NDSU Bison defensive lineman, discussing preseason rankings and the chip this falls team has after this past spring season. 10:22 - 10:30 – Bison Football talk. 10:34 - 10:47 – Kevin Marshall @FCSNationRadio1, FCS Nation, previewing FCS Nation kicking off next Saturday,...
SportsPosted by
FanSided

Hallmark of Consistency: Dave Rubio Enters His 30th Season

Entering his 30th season at the helm of Arizona Volleyball, Dave Rubio is now the standard bearer for the University of Arizona when it comes to sustainable winning programs. Since 1992, there has been one standard that will remain true as we head into the 2021-2022 Arizona Volleyball season, and that is that Dave Rubio has been patrolling the sidelines.
NBAPicayune Item

MSU’s D.J. Stewart Jr. signs with Miami Heat

MIAMI, Florida – After a successful NBA Summer League, D.J. Stewart Jr. has signed with the Miami Heat announced Tuesday by the franchise. Stewart Jr. appeared in seven NBA Summer League games with three starts for the Heat. He averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor over his two games at the California Classic.
Basketballchatsports.com

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

It’s here! The day after the men’s schedule release, the women’s schedule is here, and there are some TOUGH ones in there. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?. Everything you need to know about our 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule. #OurTownOurTeam. | https://t.co/Hg7F3U4l18. ufe0f| https://t.co/upi8vDZrcK pic.twitter.com/5PueaIy8Gc. Overall, according to MUTigers.com, the...
KWTX

Baylor lineman retires from football

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Henry Klinge III is calling it a career. The former Baylor lineman was set to enter his fifth season with the Bears. Klinge made the announcement on his Instagram page, citing “several concussions” as a factor in leaving the team. Klinge thanked football for giving “an...

