Avery County, NC

Masks optional as students start new school year in Avery County

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Some of the first school districts in North Carolina returned to the classroom on Monday in the North Carolina mountains.

In Avery County, the school board voted unanimously to make masks optional this school year.

[ Your guide to which companies and local businesses require masks ]

On Monday, Channel 9 spoke with teachers and students at Newland Elementary School and found differing opinions on the subject -- but they all agree it is important to have students back in school face-to-face.

Channel 9 noticed that the majority of students at Newland Elementary were not wearing masks on the first day of school.

[ ‘We don’t know if it’s safe to continue as is’: SC school district back to virtual classes ]

The school is not allowing visitors and those who do come by appointment only must wear a mask. The school is also still trying to social distance when possible, and staff are performing extra cleanings.

>> In the video at the top of this page, reporter Dave Faherty spoke with teachers as well as the principal about the start of the school year as COVID cases continue to rise across the state.

(WATCH BELOW: Teachers ready for 70K students in our SC counties to return to school Monday)

