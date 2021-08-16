Masks optional as students start new school year in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Some of the first school districts in North Carolina returned to the classroom on Monday in the North Carolina mountains.

In Avery County, the school board voted unanimously to make masks optional this school year.

On Monday, Channel 9 spoke with teachers and students at Newland Elementary School and found differing opinions on the subject -- but they all agree it is important to have students back in school face-to-face.

Channel 9 noticed that the majority of students at Newland Elementary were not wearing masks on the first day of school.

The school is not allowing visitors and those who do come by appointment only must wear a mask. The school is also still trying to social distance when possible, and staff are performing extra cleanings.

