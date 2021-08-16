Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Travere Therapeutics Shares Jump

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.36% to 35,388.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.24% to 14,639.36. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.54% to 4,443.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,680,110 cases with around 621,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,225,510 cases and 431,640 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,364,090 COVID-19 cases with 569,050 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,273,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,364,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Down#Therapeutics#Mid Day#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Utilities#Genie Energy Ltd#Gne#Nova#Nanovibronix#Naov#Painshield#Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd#Enlv#Travere Therapeutics#Tvtx#Sesen Bio#Sesn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Macy's Jumps After Q2 Results; PharmaCyte Biotech Shares Drop

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.40% to 34,819.43 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 14,535.52. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03% to 4,398.74. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,017,890 cases with around 623,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,285,850 cases and 432,510 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,416,180 COVID-19 cases with 570,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 208,653,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,383,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Trafficfxempire.com

Brent Crude Hits $70 With Delta Variant Gaining Traction

In spite of upticks in COVID-19 cases around the world, oil prices flatlined on Wednesday following four straight days of declines as investors remain concerned about fuel demand. During London’s mid trading sessions, Brent crude traded near $70 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate futures rallying by 0.8% to $67.13...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; Virpax Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.18% to 35,204.03 while the NASDAQ fell 1.24% to 14,610.77. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.06% to 4,432.01. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,888,970 cases with around 622,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,250,670 cases and 432,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,378,570 COVID-19 cases with 569,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,882,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,372,550 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Nasdaq rises 1%, HEXO shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 35,029.73 while the NASDAQ rose 1.02% to 14,689.65. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.57% to 4,431.01. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,296,810 cases with around 625,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,358,820 cases and 433,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,494,210 COVID-19 cases with 572,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 210,073,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,404,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Deere Beats Q3 Expectations

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 35,041.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 14,667.29. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 4,428.90. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,296,810 cases with around 625,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,358,820 cases and 433,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,494,210 COVID-19 cases with 572,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 210,073,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,404,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.56%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Clean Technology , IT and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.56%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Trillium Therapeutics Inc...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Racing Towards 200 Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken down a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday, as it looks like we are getting ready to threaten the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA of course is going to continue to attract a lot of attention, and as a result we could see a little bit of support. However, if we break down below the 200 day EMA it opens up the door to the $60 level. What I anticipate being the most likely of scenarios is that we rally a bit only to sell off again below the $65 level as it should now offer resistance. Either way, this market looks as if it is broken.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreat Thursday

Energy stocks fell hard Thursday amid steep declines in global oil prices Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.2% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.6% in late trade.
StocksInvestorPlace

XOM, CVX, COP, OXY, MRO: Why Are Oil Stocks Down Today?

Today has been a very red day for the overall market. For energy stocks, this downside move has been more pronounced. Accordingly, many investors may be asking the question: Why are oil stocks down today?. As with any sector-specific move, there’s usually more than one catalyst at play. For energy...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Oil prices drop amid demand worries, U.S. dollar strength

NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by surging COVID-19 infections and a strong U.S. dollar. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 1.77 U.S. dollars to settle at 63.69 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 1.78 dollars to close at 66.45 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% to hit a new 6-month low. The biggest gainers of the session...
Marketsinvesting.com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.05%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Gold, Metals & Mining and Resources sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.05%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Target Reports Upbeat Profit

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.12% to 35,300.85 while the NASDAQ rose 0.03% to 14,660.26. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.04% to 4,446.09. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,017,890 cases with around 623,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,285,850 cases and 432,510 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,416,180 COVID-19 cases with 570,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 208,653,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,383,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums drop on muted cargo demand

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dropped on Wednesday amid muted buying interest in the physical market, while refining profits for aviation fuel in Singapore dipped for a fifth consecutive session. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 6 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 10-cent premium a day earlier. The front-month time spread for jet fuel remained in a contango structure to trade at minus 6 cents per barrel, Refinitiv data showed. Refining margins for jet fuel, which have shed 17.2% in the last two weeks, were down 1 cent on Wednesday at $5.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since June 30. PENGERANG TERMINAL 5 IN SINGAPORE GASOIL MOC - Information services provider S&P Global Platts said it would include Dialog Terminals Pengerang 5 as a loading point in its Singapore Market on Close (MOC) assessment process for gasoil starting Oct. 1 this year. - Sellers in the MOC process will be able to nominate the terminal, located in Malaysia's southern state of Johor, as a loading point for gasoil cargoes traded on the basis of Singapore quotes, Platts said in a note to clients. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone jumped 35.3% to 4.05 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 16, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.8 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 502,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 13, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One 10 ppm gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - India has begun selling oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to state-run refiners as it implements a new policy to commercialise its federal storage by leasing out space, three sources familiar with the matter said. - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after four days of declines with investors still worried about the outlook for fuel demand as the use of rail, air and other forms of transport remained constrained amid surging COVID-19 cases worldwide. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.79 0.24 0.34 71.55 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.44 -0.19 5.85 -3.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.89 0.24 0.33 71.65 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.34 -0.19 6.03 -3.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.98 0.18 0.25 71.8 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.25 -0.25 8.33 -3 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.34 0.47 0.63 74.87 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.11 0.04 57.14 0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.66 0.25 0.35 72.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.06 -0.04 -40.00 0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slip as Crude Output at 15-Mo High

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange moved lower in post-inventory trade Wednesday after federal data showed U.S. crude output increased, offsetting a larger-than-expected draw from U.S. commercial crude oil inventories during the week-ended Aug. 13 that was accompanied by a surprise build in gasoline supplies as demand for motor fuel stalled near 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) for the third week in a row.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Crude Oil Down Over 3%

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled over 1% in the previous session following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST).
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: monday.com jumps following strong Q2 results, Kubient shares plunge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 35,336.88 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 14,661.86. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65% to 4,450.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,888,970 cases with around 622,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,250,670 cases and 432,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,378,570 COVID-19 cases with 569,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,882,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,372,550 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Crude oil steadies after four-day slump

(Aug 18): Oil held a four-day drop driven by escalating concern that the spread of delta coronavirus variant is setting back the recovery in key economies, potentially jeopardizing a revival in energy consumption. West Texas Intermediate traded near US$67 a barrel after retreating almost 4% in the longest losing run...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Positive; Sesen Bio Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 35,526.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 14,771.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,468.88. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,680,110 cases with around 621,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,225,510 cases and 431,640 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,364,090 COVID-19 cases with 569,050 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,273,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,364,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy