Analyst Ratings For Cerence

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.