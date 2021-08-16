Cancel
Analyst Ratings For Cerence

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts have provided the following ratings for Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cerence. The company has an average price target of $133.44 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $114.00.

#Cerence Lrb#Crnc
Stocks
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.
Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. MSCI reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.
Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.
BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Cowen Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Underperform

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.09). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives $29.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.43 EPS

Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
Research Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:. 7/30/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Activision Blizzard

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Activision Blizzard. The company has an average price target of $114.5 with a high of $124.00 and a low of $105.00.
Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes for Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

8/13/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “
Stocks

The 10 Top-Rated Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in August 2021

Analyst ratings are an imperfect science. However, they do reflect the sentiment of individuals who have significant knowledge of a company’s operations. Ratings are done on a scale from 1.00 to 4.00. A score of 4.00 is equivalent to a “strong-buy” rating. By contrast, a score of 1.00 is equivalent to a “sell” rating. For a company to be included on MarketBeat’s top-rated list it must have received at least five ratings within the last 12 months. Here are the 10 companies that have received the highest average rating by Wall Street analysts in August 2021:

