Desjardins announces August 2021 cash distributions for its ETFs

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (SHQAU) (the "Company" or "Shelter") announced that, commencing August 20, 2021, holders of the 22,164,744 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "SHQAU," and the separated shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SHQA" and "SHQAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.