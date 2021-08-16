Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Desjardins announces August 2021 cash distributions for its ETFs

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 4 days ago

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly distribution. Unitholders of record on August 24, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on August 31, 2021.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Funds#Distributions#Etfs#Laddered Canadian#Forbes#The Banker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ("TDF") Announces Distribution

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) - Get Report today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).
Stockscapitalspectator.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: 20 August 2021

The safe-haven Treasuries trade rolls on as most risk assets fade this week. A rough week for (most) markets: Red ink was nearly everywhere. Save for Treasuries and investment-grade US corporates, our 16-ETF opportunity set was conspicuously biased to the downside for the trading week through Friday, Aug. 20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 20.1%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing August 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (SHQAU) (the "Company" or "Shelter") announced that, commencing August 20, 2021, holders of the 22,164,744 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "SHQAU," and the separated shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SHQA" and "SHQAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) - Get Report ("Solaris") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 24, 2021 to holders of record as of September 14, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Must-Have Nuveen Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

With $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2021, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $467 billion of assets invested in municipal fixed income bonds.
Economybondbuyer.com

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds. We help society’s foundational institutions—healthcare and higher education—to achieve their full potential in service to others. We are our clients’ trusted partners in ever-changing times. For more than 30 years, Kaufman Hall has provided independent, objective insights grounded in sound data and analysis to help clients fulfill their missions, achieve their goals, and tackle their toughest problems. Kaufman Hall provides world-class management consulting in strategic financial planning (a concept we created); performance improvement; partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions; and treasury and capital markets. Kaufman Hall’s consulting is supported by a deep foundation of benchmarking and software tools. At Kaufman Hall, we believe that sustained success is never an accident. It is the result of sound decision making, based on data-driven analysis and disciplined thinking, and guided by the fundamental principles of corporate finance.
MarketsCoinDesk

Evolve Funds Files for Crypto ETF in Canada

The ETF would give investors indirect exposure to certain cryptocurrencies. Evolve Funds has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for an Evolve Cryptocurrencies exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF would give investors “indirect exposure” to certain cryptocurrencies selected by an investment manager, weighted on a...
Ottawa, ILPosted by
TheStreet

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

OTTAWA, Ill. , Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank FSB, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.
New York City, NYalbuquerqueexpress.com

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted As Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.33 Million Private Placement of Units for Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.33 Million Private Placement of Units for Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA). About Basanite, Inc. Basanite, Inc. is a manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for approximately €1.6 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions. NN Investment Partners is a...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Eastspring Investments hires ex-HSBC CIO heavy hitter as equities supremo

Eastspring Investments, the $254bn Asian investment management arm of Prudential, announced today (19 August) the appointment of former HSBC chief investment officer Bill Maldonado as head of equities. Based in Singapore, Maldonado will report to Boon Peng Ooi, head of Eastspring portfolio strategies after commencing his role on 6 September...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Granite REIT Declares Distribution For August 2021

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (" Granite") ( TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of August 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on September 15, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Monday, August 30, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.
StocksBenzinga

Magal Security Systems Stock Gains On Cash Distribution

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) declared a cash distribution to shareholders of $1.725 per share (~$40 million in the aggregate). The cash distribution will be paid in US$ on September 22, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date for NASDAQ trading will be September 23, 2021, the day after the payment date.
Businessgcaptain.com

Surging Bulk Shipping ETF Struggles to Get New Cash

An expensive ETF riding both the commodity boom and the supply-chain chaos is shedding millions in assets, a sign of investor fatigue after inflation-linked trades broke records earlier this year. Even as it rallies more than 9% this month — outperforming a 1% loss in the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index...
Marketsdallassun.com

Cashmere Valley Bank Announces Declaration of Cash Dividend

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) (the 'Bank'), announced that the Bank's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.80 per share on the Bank's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend is payable on August 09, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021. The dividend rate of $0.80 per share is an increase of $0.05 (6.7%) per share from the previous semi-annual dividend.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

International Bancshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend Increase

International Bancshares Corporation ("IBC") announced today that on Aug. 3, 2021, IBC's Board of Directors approved the declaration of a .60 cents per share cash dividend for shareholders of record of Common Stock, $1.00 par value, as of the close of business on Aug. 20, 2021, payable on Sept. 3, 2021, in lieu of the discretionary dividend that IBC has historically paid in October. This dividend is a 9%, or 5-cent, increase above IBC's last dividend paid.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Announces 5.1% Increase In Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announce it has declared a $0.415 per share quarterly dividend, a 5.1% increase over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy