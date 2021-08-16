Desjardins announces August 2021 cash distributions for its ETFs
MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly distribution. Unitholders of record on August 24, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on August 31, 2021.markets.businessinsider.com
