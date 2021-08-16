Analyst Ratings For Ulta Beauty

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.