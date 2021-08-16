Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A Starbucks customer says an employee smacked her in the face with a wet rag after she complained her drink was made incorrectly

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Starbucks customer said an employee hit her in the face with a wet rag after she complained about her drink. The employee denied the accusation, and told NBC10 that the customer started the fight. Starbucks said that it fired the employee after an investigation. See more stories on Insider's...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rag#Philadelphia City#Insider#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Restaurantsphl17.com

Starbucks baristas say they are fed up with complicated drink orders

Starbucks baristas say they’re getting tired of people placing overly-complicated orders, the ones with so many modifications the drink isn’t even recognizable anymore. A spokesperson for Starbucks says most customer orders are not complicated, but for those that are, there is a company rule that an order sticker cannot be bigger than the cup.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

These Items Are Disappearing From Costco Stores

When the COVID pandemic forced us into lockdowns last year, many people responded with panic, stockpiling certain essentials like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. But while shortages have hit a number of products lines since then, the days of widespread scarcity across the country appeared to be long gone. Unfortunately, the Delta variant may be hindering all that forward momentum, as some Costco customers have started pointing out that select items are missing from their local stores. Read on to find out which products are disappearing from Costco locations again.
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing." In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device...
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S., According to Data

Grocery shopping is something we all do in one way another—whether it's running to the corner market to grab a few things so you can whip up dinner, or hitting a major supermarket to stock up for the week. But have you ever asked yourself if you trust the stores you shop at? You might want to do just that because according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, some of the biggest brands in the grocery game have better—or worse—reputations among consumers in the U.S. than others. That's why we set out to find the least trusted grocery chain included on a list of the 100 most recognizable companies in the country.
Economywccbcharlotte.com

Store Owner Refuses To Accept Money Stored In Bras

DUBLIN, IRELAND– One shop owner in Dublin, Ireland is fed up with some of the money transactions happening between him and some of his customers. Michael Flynn became so frustrated that he posted a notice on Facebook informing customers that he would no longer be accepting money that women have been carrying in their bras.
Bentonville, ARwbiw.com

Walmart reversing its mask policy

UNDATED — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in areas with high...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
JobsNewsweek

Woman Leaves Job With Note Saying 'I Quit,' Claiming She'd Be Treated Better at McDonald's

A disgruntled hotel worker spectacularly quit her job by leaving a scathing letter on her employer's front desk, saying she would be treated better at McDonald's. Minimum wage, long hours and unappreciative bosses are just a handful of conditions thousands of workers have to deal with on a daily basis, but it appears as if one hotel worker finally had enough.

Comments / 2

Community Policy