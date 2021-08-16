Where Allstate Stands With Analysts

Although PlanB reiterates his prediction for Bitcoin at $100k, the analyst warns that investors should not totally rely on the stock-to-flow model. Quantitative analyst PlanB, has down on his prediction that Bitcoin will rise to $100k by the end of the year. The Bitcoin analyst stated this in a recent interview on the What Bitcoin Did podcast. During the discussion, he ascribed his unwavering confidence to the stock-to-flow model he popularized in the crypto space, adding that there’s time for Bitcoin to spike. According to the Dutch analyst: