Where Allstate Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allstate. The company has an average price target of $142.08 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $134.00.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Stocks

Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $60.33

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
Stocks

Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. MSCI reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reports

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. AON posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reports

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.
Financial Reports

$363.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $363.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Stocks

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “. Other equities analysts have also...
Stocks

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 17,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 860,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Stocks

Thuan Pham Sells 359,687 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocks

Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $51.86

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
Stocks

Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “
Stocks
Coinspeaker

Analyst PlanB Stands by $100k Bitcoin End-of-year Forecast

Although PlanB reiterates his prediction for Bitcoin at $100k, the analyst warns that investors should not totally rely on the stock-to-flow model. Quantitative analyst PlanB, has down on his prediction that Bitcoin will rise to $100k by the end of the year. The Bitcoin analyst stated this in a recent interview on the What Bitcoin Did podcast. During the discussion, he ascribed his unwavering confidence to the stock-to-flow model he popularized in the crypto space, adding that there’s time for Bitcoin to spike. According to the Dutch analyst:
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $227.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.80 million and the highest is $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.
Financial Reports

$1.04 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. BRP posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reports

$0.20 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SFL posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.
Financial Reports

-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reports

$0.17 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reports

$1.11 EPS Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Markets

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

