38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 4 days ago

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares climbed 34.5% to $3.3900 after the company announced plan to expand product portfolio with introduction of Painshield relief for over-the-counter use and plans for future product launch. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) gained 29.8% to $18.76. The company recently reported closing of initial public offering with exercise...

markets.businessinsider.com

Stocks
Benzinga

Why NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher In Mid Day Session Wednesday?

Rx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares are up around 25% during mid-day session on mild volume, in reaction to safety update on Zyesami (aviptadil) ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study in COVID-19 patients. The NIH-sponsored trial's Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns and recommended continued enrollment. ACTIV-3...
Stocks
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $2.51 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 110.7K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.0 million. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock moved...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 27,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12. TBPH...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $21.50

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $296,324.64 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 47,772 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,772 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $110,000 in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 24.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) dropped 24.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. Approximately 2,073,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,881,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10. Several equities research...
modernreaders.com

Cowen Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Underperform

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.

