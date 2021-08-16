38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.