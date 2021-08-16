Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Home Depot

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts have provided the following ratings for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Home Depot. The company has an average price target of $348.92 with a high of $386.00 and a low of $310.00.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksEntrepreneur

Why Investors Should Love Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Things weren’t looking so hot for Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) earlier this week after Home Depot’s same-store sales growth disappointed and fell for the first time in two years during Q2. However, if the price action for Lowe’s stock following the company’s latest earnings release is any indication, Wall Street is certainly still interested in adding shares. The stock has popped over 11% following the report and looks like a strong buy for several reasons.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.09). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Macy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced second-quarter earnings that were higher year over year, better-than-expected quarterly revenue results and raised guidance. Macy's reported quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, which was up from a loss of 81 cents per share year over year. The...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $369.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.
Financial ReportsSpringfield Business Journal

Home Depot narrowly beats quarterly expectations

Home Depot narrowly beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Earnings per share were $4.53, above predictions of $4.44. Revenue of $41.1 billion beat the $40.8 billion expected by analysts. U.S. same-store sales were up 3.4% in the latest quarter. That compares with a 25% jump in the same...
Marketsinvezz.com

Analyst on Home Depot’s Q2 results: “there will be a time to buy the stock”

Home Depot beats Wall Street estimates in its second quarter. The home improvement retailer reports record sales in fiscal Q2. Oppenheimer's Nagel discusses earnings on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday. Shares of the company, however, tanked about...
EconomyCNBC

Home Depot's stock fell after earnings, but Goldman says it's primed for a major bounceback

Home Depot's stock should erase its post-earnings dip as investors see the company's strength in the second half of the year, according to Goldman Sachs. Shares of the retailer dropped 4.3% on Tuesday after Home Depot's comparable store sales growth missed expectations in its second-quarter report, overshadowing beats for earnings and revenue. They were flat in Wednesday's premarket.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What Does Home Depot's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) moved higher by 6.71%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Home Depot has. According to the Home Depot's most recent financial statement as reported on May 25, 2021, total debt is at $35.86 billion, with $34.70 billion in long-term debt and $1.16 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $6.65 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $29.21 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.
Retailrebusinessonline.com

Home Depot Reports Fewer Customer Transactions in Second Quarter Due to Less DIY Projects

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported a drop of 5.8 percent in customer transactions in its fiscal second quarter that ended in August 2021, but the average ticket of customer sales was 11.3 percent larger than last year. As people go back to working in an office after working from home since the beginning of the pandemic, fewer shoppers visited Home Depot during the fiscal second quarter due to less interest in do-it-yourself projects, according to CNBC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Home Depot Beats Vs Weakening DIY Trends

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) revealed its sales rose more slowly than earlier in the pandemic that brought on a rapid surge in home improvement spending. The earnings and revenue beats were not enough to offset weakening DIY trends that did all the talking. Shares tumbled 5% as the home improvement retailer revealed fewer customers visited its shops without providing investors with a full-year outlook citing uncertainty revolving around the delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy