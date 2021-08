The death toll from a massive earthquake in Haiti soared past 2,000 on Wednesday as relief workers warned of challenges to aid efforts five days after thousands of people were left homeless. The number of people killed in Saturday's devastating quake has risen by almost 250 to 2,189, the country's civil protection agency said. "There are around 600,000 people who were directly affected and who need immediate humanitarian assistance," said Jerry Chandler, speaking from the emergency operations center in the capital Port-au-Prince. "We had to find ways of ensuring security, which remains a significant challenge."