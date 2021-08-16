Brave Girls' Eunji radiates with her dazzling beauty in the new individual teaser images for 'After 'We Ride''
Brave Girls are preparing to release their repackaged album 'After 'We Ride'' as they continue releasing individual teaser images of the members. On August 17 at midnight KST, member Eunji showed off her charms in the new teaser images. In these teasers, Eunji radiates her dazzling beauty as she shows off her mesmerizing charms. As seen previously, the new repackaged album 'After "We Ride"' includes the title track "After 'We Ride'' along with "Chi Mat Ba Ram (Acoustic Ver.)," "FEVER," and "Summer Alone (Piano Ver)."www.allkpop.com
