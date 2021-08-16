Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brave Girls' Eunji radiates with her dazzling beauty in the new individual teaser images for 'After 'We Ride''

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrave Girls are preparing to release their repackaged album 'After 'We Ride'' as they continue releasing individual teaser images of the members. On August 17 at midnight KST, member Eunji showed off her charms in the new teaser images. In these teasers, Eunji radiates her dazzling beauty as she shows off her mesmerizing charms. As seen previously, the new repackaged album 'After "We Ride"' includes the title track "After 'We Ride'' along with "Chi Mat Ba Ram (Acoustic Ver.)," "FEVER," and "Summer Alone (Piano Ver)."

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#We Ride#Brave Girls#Fever#Kst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musichellokpop.com

Brave Girls To Make Their Comeback With A Repackaged Album “After ‘We Ride'”

The Queens of summer are back! Brave Girls will unveil a brand new repackaged album titled, After ‘We Ride’. Brave Girls will make their return with a repackaged album called After ‘We Ride’, shortly after their June comeback. The artists recently released their fifth mini-album, Summer Queen, and are intriguing fans with their next project by releasing its first teaser image.
Musicallkpop.com

CRAVITY reveal 'youth version' teaser images for 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars'

CRAVITY have revealed the 'youth version' teaser images for 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars'. In the latest teasers, CRAVITY continue their youthful concept as they hang out at a skate park at night. The group are taking on a bolder, more confident theme with their 1st full album 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars', which drops on August 12 KST.
Musicallkpop.com

Stray Kids' Seungmin and I.N. are ready for battle in the latest individual teasers for 'NOEASY'

Stray Kids are diligently preparing for their comeback as they continue to reveal individual teaser images of the members for their upcoming album. The boy group is continuing to release new teaser material each day as they get closer to the release date for the second full-length album 'NOEASY.' The track includes 14 tracks packed songs such as "CHEESE," "THUNDEROUS," "DOMINO," and more.
Musicallkpop.com

TXT drops individual teasers for 'LO$ER=LO♡ER'

TXT is ready to release 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE.'. On August 15 at midnight KST, the boys released the individual teasers via their official social media accounts. Their upcoming repackage album will include 11 tracks in total along with the Emocore remix ver. of "0X1=LOVESONG" and the title track, "LO$ER=LO♡ER."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nao Flaunts Her Beautiful Voice On Brand New Track "Wait"

Nao is one of the most interesting artists in the r&b space and just a few years ago, she burst onto the scene with her impressive voice that immediately had fans mesmerized. For years, Nao has been showcasing her talents through her various projects, and now, she is back with a new album called And Then Life Was Beautiful. This effort is slated for September and in the meantime, she has been offering up some singles to help promote the project.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Stray Kids are inching closer to their comeback with new group teaser images for 'NOEASY'

Stray Kids are continuing to prepare for their comeback this month as they release more teaser materials. On August 17 at midnight KST, the boys dropped a new set of group concept photos for 'NOEASY.' In this set of teasers, the Stray Kids members are seen showing off their charms in various group and unit teaser photos. Their second full-length album will be packed with 14 songs, including "CHEESE," title track "THUNDEROUS," "DOMINO," and more.
Musicallkpop.com

Lucy drop 'Irrelevant Answer' MV teaser

Lucy have dropped their music video teaser for "Irrelevant Answer". In the MV teaser, Lucy jam out as a band in a garage with a streak of light. "Irrelevant Answer" is their 5th single, and it's due to drop on August 20 KST. Check out Lucy's "Irrelevant Answer" MV teaser...
Musicallkpop.com

Car, the Garden confirms comeback date for a new single

Car, the Garden will be making a comeback. According to production company Needs Music Entertainment, singer Car, the Garden will be releasing a new single, titled "Far Away As If You're Close" (literal translation of "가까운 듯 먼 그대여"). The single track will draw on analog emotions and band sounds, led by a guitar melody. The lyrics contain the emotions of a person who looks up at the night sky and sings beneath the stars about their lover who is far away, but seemingly close. Car, the Garden's sentimental voice will harmonize beautifully with the guitar melody, creating a rich and complete sound.
Musicallkpop.com

Jay B reveals track list for 1st solo EP 'Style Of My Own: FUME'

Jay B has revealed the track list for his 1st solo EP album 'Style Of My Own: FUME'. The track list features the songs "B.T.W", "AM PM", "FAME", "In to You", "Switch it Up" featuring sokodomo and produced by Cha Cha Malone, "Count on Me", and "Paranoia". Jay B's debut solo EP album 'Style Of My Own: FUME' is set for release on August 26.
Photographyallkpop.com

STAYC's Isa and Seeun become forest fairies in the latest concept photos for 'STEREOTYPE'

STAYC is preparing for their comeback with the 1st mini-album and continues to release the concept photos for 'STEREOTYPE.'. Previously, the girl group began releasing individual photos of the members. Then on August 20 at midnight KST, STAYC dropped the individual photos of members Isa and Seeun. The two members radiate their impeccable and fairy-tale-like beauty amidst the greenery of the forest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy