Brave Girls' Eunji radiates with her dazzling beauty in the new individual teaser images for 'After 'We Ride''

Nao is one of the most interesting artists in the r&b space and just a few years ago, she burst onto the scene with her impressive voice that immediately had fans mesmerized. For years, Nao has been showcasing her talents through her various projects, and now, she is back with a new album called And Then Life Was Beautiful. This effort is slated for September and in the meantime, she has been offering up some singles to help promote the project.