Freeport Completes Acquisition of Yandera Copper Project
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo Resources Inc. ("Carpo"). Carpo is a privately-held company which controls Era Resources Inc., a corporation established under the laws of Cayman Islands and which itself controls an exploration license located in Papua New Guinea and which is commonly known as the "Yandera Copper Project".markets.businessinsider.com
