Pentagon's Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok make an entrance in dynamic 'Cerberus' MV teaser

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Pentagon's new three-member unit is making its debut soon!. On August 16 KST, Cube Entertainment unveiled the first music video teaser for members Yuno, Kino, and Wooseok's upcoming unit single "Cerberus." In the clip, the unit introduces themselves as 'Cerberus of Pentagon,' rapping the hook "Yeah, we are Cerberus. Watch out." Each member exudes a playful and mischievous aura against the concept's backdrop, which resembles a cool hidden clubhouse exclusive to the Cerberus members.

