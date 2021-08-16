Pentagon's Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok make an entrance in dynamic 'Cerberus' MV teaser

WayV's new sub-unit is less than a day away from dropping their first single!. On August 16 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the music video teaser for "Low Low," the upcoming unit single from WayV members TEN and Yangyang. In the clip, the two idols are dressed in hip street fashion as they are seen hanging out together, dancing and having fun. A sample of "Low Low" plays in the background, with a hook containing the lyrics: "Love on the low low / Don't keep my love on the low low."