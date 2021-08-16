Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Video: Was A UFO Being Pursued By Jets Over Kalamazoo Over The Weekend?

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently we wrote about someone that claimed to have captured a UFO in Kalamazoo from a video on YouTube. Unfortunately after watching the video which was filmed in 2020, we could easily debunk it and recognize that the lights that they saw were clearly our radio towers. But over the weekend on Saturday August 14th in Kalamazoo, something really weird happened while taking a walk that legitimately makes me wonder if we were visited.

wrkr.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
AstronomyIFLScience

Asteroid As Large As A Mountain Will Fly Near Earth This Weekend

On Saturday, August 21, a potentially hazardous asteroid will safely fly past Earth at a distance of just 3.4 million kilometers (2.1 million miles), the closest approach for several decades. That’s just 8.9 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Asteroid 2016 AJ193 is larger than 99 percent...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

The Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Monstrous Ancient 'Dragon' Discovered

Researchers in Australia have discovered the remains of an ancient and rather monstrous-looking flying reptile that has been likened to a dragon. The menacing creature was reportedly identified by way of a three-foot-long skull that was unearthed in North West Queensland. Given the scientific name Thapunngaka shawi, the pterosaur boasted a whopping 23-foot wingspan and its menacing maw contained approximately 40 teeth.
AstronomyUniverse Today

The First Images and Videos from the Double Venus Flyby

Two spacecraft made historic flybys of Venus last week, and both sent back sci-fi-type views of the mysterious, cloud-shrouded planet. The Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft both used Venus for gravity assists within 33 hours of each other, capturing unique imagery and data during their encounters. Solar Orbiter, a joint...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Radio Waves are Reaching Earth From Space

Astronomers always thought that extraterrestrial beings could have a mysterious way of “waving” at us from very far away. They could hold the key for unlocking many conundrums of the Cosmos. Would they be willing to teach us? Would they share any eventual technological advancements with us? Would they be friends or foes?
AstronomySHAPE

August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.
Astronomymixmag.net

Goldie suggests humans are descended from aliens

Goldie has suggested that humans could be descendants of aliens. In response to the “billionaire space race” which saw the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson travel nearly 62 miles beyond the Earth’s surface, the drum ’n' bass legend has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars.
AstronomyHouston Chronicle

Researchers identify source of dinosaur-killing asteroid

The dinosaur-killing asteroid took a back road to Earth. The 6-mile-wide space rock likely escaped from the outer asteroid belt before striking our planet 66 million years ago. Researchers previously thought this portion of the asteroid belt didn’t have many good exit routes to Earth. Now, they believe dinosaur-killing asteroids could hit the Earth once every 250 million years on average.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Curiosity rover finds cute little rock 'lizard' on Mars

It's a lizard, it's a cat, it's a … whimsical Martian rock!. The Mars Curiosity rover recently got a glimpse of this cute little rock feature in Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since 2012. The tiny textured arch is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) tall, but its idiosyncratic shape had mission scientists excited.
AstronomyNASA

Full Moon Guide: August - September 2021

The Next Full Moon is a Blue Moon, the Sturgeon or Green Corn Moon, Raksha Bandham, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Hungry Ghost Moon. The next full Moon will be on Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 8:02 a.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around this time, from Friday night through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend. While the full Moon will be on Sunday for most of the Earth – from the Kamchatka, Fiji, and New Zealand time zones eastward to the international date line – this full Moon will be on Monday morning.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Ancient Lava Reveals Earth's Magnetic Field Really Does Have a Cycle of 200M Years

We know that Earth's magnetic field is always shifting in its direction and its strength. Just how quickly these changes are happening is of great interest, considering this planetary feature keeps us all protected from violent cosmic radiation. Now, a new analysis of ancient lava flows in eastern Scotland – filling in some crucial blanks in our magnetic field history – has backed up previous research pointing to a 200-million-year cycle during which the field weakens and then strengthens again. The team also used the magnetic history they found buried in the geological record to double-check other measurements made over the last...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Breathtaking New Images Reveal Several Distant Galaxies in Unprecedented Detail

A telescope network that has spent years staring into deep space has finally delivered some of the most gloriously detailed images we've ever seen of other galaxies. Not only are these images spectacularly beautiful, they reveal in unprecedented detail the inner workings of these giant cosmic objects, giving us new insight into how galaxies work in general. The findings made so far have been published in a special issue of Astronomy & Astrophysics. The observations were made using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR), the largest low-frequency radio telescope network currently operating on Earth. It can combine observations from around 70,000 antennas spread...

Comments / 1

Community Policy