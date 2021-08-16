Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Resumption - SPOT

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Cnw#Iiroc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

Evolve Funds Files for Crypto ETF in Canada

The ETF would give investors indirect exposure to certain cryptocurrencies. Evolve Funds has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for an Evolve Cryptocurrencies exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF would give investors “indirect exposure” to certain cryptocurrencies selected by an investment manager, weighted on a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EMX Royalty Grants Incentive Stock Options

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - EMX Royalty Corporation(NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9)(the "Company" or "EMX") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of $3.66 per share for a period of five years, has been granted to certain directors, and a consultant of the Company.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ("TDF") Announces Distribution

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) - Get Report today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).
Marketstheblockresearch.com

A look at trading fees across spot exchanges

Luno, Liquid, Binance US, and FTX are the cheapest spot exchanges overall. Huobi, Gemini, Bitstamp, and Coinbase are the most expensive exchanges. Join The Block Research for exclusive research like this. Gain access to this research piece and 100s of others, including ecosystem maps, company profiles, and topics spanning DeFi,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Newcore Gold Announces Annual Grant Of Equity Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) announces the annual grant of equity incentive awards. Newcore has granted 1,190,000 stock options, 370,000 restricted share units and 400,000 performance share units (together the "Equity Incentive Awards") to various employees, directors and executives of the Company. The stock options were granted at a price of $0.54 per share for a period of five years. The Equity Incentive Awards are subject to regulatory approval, are granted under the Company's long-term incentive plan and are subject to vesting provisions.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.56%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Clean Technology , IT and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.56%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Trillium Therapeutics Inc...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,795 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy