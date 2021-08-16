IIROC Trading Resumption - SPOT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) announces the annual grant of equity incentive awards. Newcore has granted 1,190,000 stock options, 370,000 restricted share units and 400,000 performance share units (together the "Equity Incentive Awards") to various employees, directors and executives of the Company. The stock options were granted at a price of $0.54 per share for a period of five years. The Equity Incentive Awards are subject to regulatory approval, are granted under the Company's long-term incentive plan and are subject to vesting provisions.