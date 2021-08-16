Cancel
CRAVITY enters a futuristic dimension in cinematic MV teaser for 'Gas Pedal'

CRAVITY is only days away from their latest comeback!. On August 16 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled the first music video teaser for their upcoming single "Gas Pedal," the title track off of part one of their first full-length album 'The Awakening: Written In The Stars.' In the brief yet exciting clip, the members are seen in 'Neo-Seoul,' a futuristic version of the city, complete with neon lights and flying spacecrafts. The EDM-like background track builds up to powerful vocals, raising anticipation for what "Gas Pedal" will sound like.

