CRAVITY enters a futuristic dimension in cinematic MV teaser for 'Gas Pedal'

Detroit-based DJ and producer Wave Point presents his new groove with ten enlightening house tracks on Higher Dimension. Over the years, Bryan Jones has made his presence known throughout the scene with plenty of tracks and performances under his belt that have captivated his fans and tastemakers alike. In 2020, he announced his departure from Golf Clap with the plans of forging on with his career as a solo artist, and his new alias, Wave Point, is already turning heads. Now, he’s sharing the next leg of his latest adventure into the depths of the house music realm with the release of Higher Dimension, which is out now on his imprint.