BTOB teases special album '4U: OUTSIDE's tracklist with playful word search puzzle

As the clock closes in on 25 years in the game, Atmosphere is still going strong. How incredible is that?. Currently on tour with Cypress Hill, the Minneapolis natives have just released “Side B” of their WORD? project. A surprise to fans and yours truly, the second installment adds three new songs to the initial four found on “Side A.” With features from Musab and Nino Bless, a video for “Clocked” (which has what might possibly be my favorite Ant beat in years) was also released, as well.