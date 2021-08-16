Cancel
Music

BTOB teases special album '4U: OUTSIDE's tracklist with playful word search puzzle

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTOB has a special treat for fans looking forward to their new album!. On August 16 KST, the Cube Entertainment boy group unveiled a tracklist teaser for their upcoming special album '4U: OUTSIDE' in the form of a word search puzzle. Until the tracklist is unveiled on August 17, fans have the opportunity to look through the puzzle and see if they can determine the song titles themselves.

#Teases#Word Search#Cube Entertainment
