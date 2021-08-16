Cancel
This Hidden Beach Along Kaua‘i’s Coast Is The Best Place To Find Seashells

By Megan McDonald
There’s a secret beach in Hawaii right along Kaua’i’s coast that you have to visit if you love seashells. This stunning beach is hidden from view, and you need to hike a little bit to get there, but it is worth it if stunning sunsets and beautiful, sandy beaches are your thing. Put this spot on your list the next time you want to hunt for seashells away from the crowds.

There are so many wonderful places to visit all around Kaua’i, and it can sometimes be difficult to choose just one spot to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbuDM_0bTAPpHH00
Jenna Luciano / AllTrails
Secret Beach on Kaua’i’s coastline is a gorgeous spot that’s on the quieter side, and easy to explore. There are so many wonderful things to do here, including hunt for seashells.

You’ll need to take a small trail to get to the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mb21I_0bTAPpHH00
Kendall Cannon / AllTrails
It’s a well-marked trail that’s easy to follow, and only .6 miles long, out and back. But you’ll want to wear shoes or sandals for rocks or sticks you may cross.

Once you get to the trail, the views open up all around you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAgWp_0bTAPpHH00
Bill Watson / AllTrails
The beach is sandy, with lava rocks in some areas, providing beautiful spots of interest. You’ll also find plenty of seashells right along the waterline, and near the rock areas.

Because this trail is hidden and not well known, you’ll find tons of peace and quiet here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSLhm_0bTAPpHH00
Kevin Everline / AllTrails
You may spot surfers in the water, especially during the wintertime when the waves are rough. Keep the swimming to the summertime when the waves are milder, and make sure you stay mindful of the currents in the area.

The beach is at the end of an unnamed dirt road, which only helps the seclusion you’ll find once you arrive at the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KV43h_0bTAPpHH00
Bill Watson / AllTrails
Pack a picnic, your favorite beach blanket, and spend the day enjoying some of the best that Hawaii has to offer. You’ll never want to leave!

There’s parking at the trailhead along the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRAtf_0bTAPpHH00
Kevin Everline / AllTrails
Visitors leave their cars on the side of the road, which is right next to a private residence. Please be respectful and keep your vehicles clear so others can get by.

This is one stunning beach that you need to visit the next time you’re on Kaua’i.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5FQb_0bTAPpHH00
Bill Watson / AllTrails
Spend the day soaking in the sights, but remember to leave it as you found it. Pack out your trash and everything you brought with you. We want the beach to stay this beautiful forever!

Have you ever been to this secret beach in Hawaii? What do you think? Do love it? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to see more of beautiful Kaua’i, make sure to check out The Ultimate Kauai Road Trip Is Right Here – And You’ll Definitely Want To Do It.

The post This Hidden Beach Along Kaua‘i’s Coast Is The Best Place To Find Seashells appeared first on Only In Your State .

