Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

T-Mobile data breach spills personal data in bulk

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago

This week a T-Mobile data breach appears to have spilled the personal data of millions of user across the USA. This breach involved T-Mobile server data that included an array of personal information for T-Mobile customers of all sorts. Data includes names, social security numbers, drivers license info, IMEI numbers, phone numbers, and physical addresses.

Per the report on Vice, the hackers responsible for the breach broke through T-Mobile security and downloaded massive amounts of data. Hackers suggested they “compromised multiple servers related to T-Mobile.” Hackers are attempting to sell part of the full data including 30 million social security numbers and drivers licenses for a price of 6 Bitcoin.

T-Mobile has acknowledged the claims of the breach and have suggested that they are “actively investigating their validity.” It’s suggested by the original hacker claims that 100 million users are included in their downloaded data.

T-Mobile also had a significant data breach in January of 2021. That breach exposed phone numbers and call records in the thousands. A report in November of 2019 showed a T-Mobile security breach that affected only prepaid customers. You might want to take a peek at a recent Volkswagen data breach that occurred this Summer – that affected 3.3 million customers.

As is generally the case, you can head over to Have I Been Pwned to see if you are part of any data breach in the past several years. At this time the T-Mobile breach claimed this week has not been added to the collection, so you might not know if you’ve been pwned until that database is in the mix. There’s a pretty good chance every single person reading this article has been affected by a data breach in the last few years, since the biggest data breach of all time back in January of 2019. It seems like they… just keep happening!

Comments / 4

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#T Mobile#Data Breach#Personal Data#Hackers#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
TechnologyThe Verge

T-Mobile confirms it will shut down Sprint’s LTE network next year

As and confirmed to The Verge, T-Mobile has committed to a June 30, 2022 shutdown date for Sprint’s LTE network. It’s an expected move as T-Mobile continues to absorb Sprint’s network and customers into its own base, and comes six months after its contentious planned January 1, 2022 shutdown of Sprint’s 3G CDMA network.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Cell PhonesKMBC.com

Concerned about T-Mobile data breach? Here's what you should do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area cybersecurity expert says you should take some important steps if you are affected by the latestT-Mobile data breach. Burton Kelso said people should immediately change their passwords on their T-Mobile account and monitor their credit. "The severity of the information that's contained in...
TechnologyThe Verge

T-Mobile has started offering fiber home internet in a limited pilot program

T-Mobile has quietly started selling fiber-based home internet, as tipped to T-Mo Report and confirmed by the company to The Verge. T-Mobile says it’s testing fiber optic internet in certain residential buildings in Manhattan as a complement to its fixed wireless offering, which it made available to the public in April. The company isn’t deploying an entirely new fiber network for the pilot; it’s running on a local provider’s fiber lines.
TechnologyThe Spokesman-Review

T-Mobile users have options to deal with breach

This week, the wireless carrier T-Mobile confirmed reports of a major data breach in which hackers obtained personal information belonging to more than 40 million past, present and potential customers. For some people, that means their full names, date of birth, social security numbers and even information from their driver’s...
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
TechnologyPhone Arena

T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.
TechnologyFingerLakes1

Nearly all T-Mobile customers data hacked, being sold for $277,000

A hacker claims to have a massive amount of data on T-Mobile customers in the U.S. and it’s being sold for more than $277,000. It was reported over the weekend by Motherboard that a hacker revealed they had data, which was obtained through compromised T-Mobile servers. The hacker noted on...
Technologyidropnews.com

How to Use the FTC to Get Money Back from T-Mobile, Amazon, and More

Need some extra cash but don’t want to give up any of your precious possessions? Then you’ll want to check out the Federal Trade Commission’s refund webpage that maintains a running list of completed consumer protection cases that puts money back in the hands of the people. The Federal Trade...
Technologythreatpost.com

What’s Next for T-Mobile and Its Customers? – Podcast

Hopefully not a hacked-up hairball of a “no can do” message when customers rush to change their PINs. In this episode: Corporate resilience vs. the opposite. It’s when your wireless carrier gets breached for the sixth time in a few years, you try to change your PIN online, and the site tells you “No can do.”
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.

Comments / 4

Community Policy