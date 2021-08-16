Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Italian Leader Criticizes Biden, Obama on Afghanistan: 'If You Can't Win, Create Chaos'

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Western governments evacuated their embassies, citizens and Afghans who assisted their military mission as the Taliban converged on Kabul.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Kurt Volker
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Taliban#Pakistan#Nato#Italian#Create Chaos#Democrats#The Associated Press#Republican#Western#Nato#Eu#Afghans#British#Non American#The U N Security Council#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden says "I don't know how" U.S. could have left Afghanistan without "chaos ensuing""

President Biden on Wednesday declined an opportunity to say he would have done anything in Afghanistan differently, insisting he doesn't know how the U.S. could withdraw from Afghanistan without "chaos ensuing." The president made the comments in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, the first time he's taken questions from a journalist since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Watters: Biden can't stop blaming others for Afghanistan crisis

Jesse Watters and the panel on "The Five" discussed Thursday how President Joe Biden continues to try to shift blame for the calamitous situation in Afghanistan, whether it be the U.S. intelligence community, Donald Trump, or others. Watters noted that in short public remarks this week, Biden admitted "the buck...

Comments / 0

Community Policy