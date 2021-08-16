Italian Leader Criticizes Biden, Obama on Afghanistan: 'If You Can't Win, Create Chaos'
Western governments evacuated their embassies, citizens and Afghans who assisted their military mission as the Taliban converged on Kabul.www.newsweek.com
Western governments evacuated their embassies, citizens and Afghans who assisted their military mission as the Taliban converged on Kabul.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0