HCSO: Man shot, killed after confronting estranged spouse at home in NE Harris County

A man is dead after confronting a woman who is believed to be his estranged wife early Monday at her home, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office .

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was stepping out of the home when the man approached her.

"He shows up. We don't know what his intention was," the sheriff said. "It quickly escalated."

Gonzalez said the man chased the woman inside the home, where he started to assault her. Deputies said a weapon was produced, possibly by the woman or someone else inside the residence, and the man was shot multiple times.

It's still unclear who shot the man.

HCSO confirmed three children ages 7, 12 and 16 were inside the home at the time. Gonzalez said it's possible they were getting ready for their first day of school.

Officer were dispatched to the home in the 7800 block of Peacock Park Drive.

Deputies tried to render aid until paramedics arrived. Investigator said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

Gonzalez said there is a history of domestic violence at the home. He added the man had recently been released after an earlier domestic violence incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.