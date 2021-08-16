9-year-old killed in double shooting in southwest Jefferson County

Metro Police are investigating after two people were found shot and killed in southwestern Jefferson County.

Officers responded to the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a man and a juvenile female with gunshot wounds. Vernon Leslie Lee, 52, and Kaylee Lee, 9, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose any other details in the incident.

"It's a very difficult situation especially when there is juveniles involved. I'm a parent. It really hits home to see how many juveniles have been killed this year," Major Micah Scheu, Third Division, said.

Detectives said they will talk to neighbors

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.







