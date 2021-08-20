Tools For School 2021: List of participating Walmarts
Triad students are heading back to school and you can make sure they have the supplies they need to succeed! WFMY News 2 is holding its 24th annual "Tools for School" campaign.
Team 2 is doing a one-day Tools For School collection drive on Thursday, August 19. Come see us at the Walmart located at 3738 N. Battleground Avenue in Greensboro to donate new school supplies. We'll be there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can lend a helping hand by dropping off school supplies in the "Tools for School" boxes while shopping at participating Walmart stores. You can also invite your business, church, or civic organization to hold a "Tools for School" collection drive.
All of the school supplies collected through "Tools for School" stay in the communities in which they are collected, for distribution by local school districts.
Since 1996, more than 675,000 students have benefited from "Tools for School."
Walmart, Box Board Products, and Walker's Express, Inc. are proud partners of the 2021 WFMY News 2 "Tools for School" campaign.
You can still drop off new school supplies at your local Walmart, even if you can't make it out to the one-day drive on Thursday. The "Tools For School" campaign runs through September 3.
Tools for School Wish List
- Backpacks
- Crayons
- Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)
- Graph Paper
- Marble Composition Books (black & white)
- Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)
- Colored Markers
- Black and Blue Ink Pens
- Colored Pencils
- Red Pens
- Highlighters
- Pocket Folders
- #2 Pencils
- Pencil Sharpener
- Mechanical Pencils
- Erasers, pencil top
- Erasers, pink pearl
- Pencil Bags
- 12-inch Ruler
- Student Safety Scissors
- Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)
- T134 Calculator
- T183 Scientific Calculator
- Glue Sticks
- Subject Dividers
- 6” Protractor/Compass
- Index Cards
- Assignment Book
- Sticky Notes
- Hole Puncher
- Hole Reinforcers
- Book Covers
Miscellaneous Items for the Classroom:
- Band-Aids
- Paper Plates
- Hand Sanitizer
- Box of Tissue
- Paper Towels
- Dry Erase Markers
- Zip-loc bags (quart or gallon size)
- Disinfecting Wipes
Tools for School Collection Sites:
Guilford County:
Walmart Store #1498
3738 N. Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Walmart Supercenter Store #5320
121 W. Elmsley Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Walmart Supercenter Store #1842
4424 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27407
Walmart Supercenter Store #3658
2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Walmart Supercenter Store #1613
2628 South Main Street
High Point, NC 27263
Walmart Supercenter Store #4477
2710 North Main Street
High Point, NC 27263
Forsyth County:
Walmart Supercenter Store #1849
320 East Hanes Mill Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Walmart Supercenter Store #2472
4550 Kester Mill Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Walmart Supercenter Store #3626
3475 Parkway Village Ct.
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Walmart Supercenter Store #2793
1130 South Main Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
Alamance County:
Walmart Supercenter Store #1287
3141 Garden Road
Burlington, NC 27215
Walmart Supercenter Store #5346
1318 Mebane Oaks Road
Mebane, NC 27302
Davidson County:
Walmart Supercenter Store #1322
160 Lowes Boulevard
Lexington, NC 27292
Walmart Supercenter Store #3503
1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1
Thomasville, NC 27360
Randolph County:
Walmart Supercenter Store #1132
1226 East Dixie Drive
Asheboro, NC 27203
Walmart Supercenter Store #2704
1021 High Point Road
Randleman, NC 27317
Rockingham County:
Walmart Supercenter Store #3305
6711 NC Highway 135
Mayodan, NC 27027
Walmart Supercenter Store #3304
1624 NC #14 Highway
Reidsville, NC 27320
Stokes County
Walmart Supercenter Store #6789
204 Ingram Drive
King, NC 27021
