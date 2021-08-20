Tools For School 2021: List of participating Walmarts

Triad students are heading back to school and you can make sure they have the supplies they need to succeed! WFMY News 2 is holding its 24th annual "Tools for School" campaign.

Team 2 is doing a one-day Tools For School collection drive on Thursday, August 19. Come see us at the Walmart located at 3738 N. Battleground Avenue in Greensboro to donate new school supplies. We'll be there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can lend a helping hand by dropping off school supplies in the "Tools for School" boxes while shopping at participating Walmart stores. You can also invite your business, church, or civic organization to hold a "Tools for School" collection drive.

All of the school supplies collected through "Tools for School" stay in the communities in which they are collected, for distribution by local school districts.

Since 1996, more than 675,000 students have benefited from "Tools for School."

Walmart, Box Board Products, and Walker's Express, Inc. are proud partners of the 2021 WFMY News 2 "Tools for School" campaign.

You can still drop off new school supplies at your local Walmart, even if you can't make it out to the one-day drive on Thursday. The "Tools For School" campaign runs through September 3.

Tools for School Wish List

Backpacks

Crayons

Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)

Graph Paper

Marble Composition Books (black & white)

Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)

Colored Markers

Black and Blue Ink Pens

Colored Pencils

Red Pens

Highlighters

Pocket Folders

#2 Pencils

Pencil Sharpener

Mechanical Pencils

Erasers, pencil top

Erasers, pink pearl

Pencil Bags

12-inch Ruler

Student Safety Scissors

Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)

T134 Calculator

T183 Scientific Calculator

Glue Sticks

Subject Dividers

6” Protractor/Compass

Index Cards

Assignment Book

Sticky Notes

Hole Puncher

Hole Reinforcers

Book Covers

Miscellaneous Items for the Classroom:

Band-Aids

Paper Plates

Hand Sanitizer

Box of Tissue

Paper Towels

Dry Erase Markers

Zip-loc bags (quart or gallon size)

Disinfecting Wipes

Tools for School Collection Sites:

Guilford County:

Walmart Store #1498

3738 N. Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

Walmart Supercenter Store #5320

121 W. Elmsley Drive

Greensboro, NC 27406

Walmart Supercenter Store #1842

4424 West Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27407

Walmart Supercenter Store #3658

2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Walmart Supercenter Store #1613

2628 South Main Street

High Point, NC 27263

Walmart Supercenter Store #4477

2710 North Main Street

High Point, NC 27263

Forsyth County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1849

320 East Hanes Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Walmart Supercenter Store #2472

4550 Kester Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Walmart Supercenter Store #3626

3475 Parkway Village Ct.

Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Walmart Supercenter Store #2793

1130 South Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

Alamance County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1287

3141 Garden Road

Burlington, NC 27215

Walmart Supercenter Store #5346

1318 Mebane Oaks Road

Mebane, NC 27302

Davidson County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1322

160 Lowes Boulevard

Lexington, NC 27292

Walmart Supercenter Store #3503

1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1

Thomasville, NC 27360

Randolph County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1132

1226 East Dixie Drive

Asheboro, NC 27203

Walmart Supercenter Store #2704

1021 High Point Road

Randleman, NC 27317

Rockingham County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #3305

6711 NC Highway 135

Mayodan, NC 27027

Walmart Supercenter Store #3304

1624 NC #14 Highway

Reidsville, NC 27320

Stokes County

Walmart Supercenter Store #6789

204 Ingram Drive

King, NC 27021