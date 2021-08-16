Women’s golf apparel takes center stage at Las Vegas PGA Show

Every August, the PGA Fashion Show gives the golf world a preview of what is to come style-wise for spring and women's golf apparel was the hot topic this year. Brands were eager to show what they've been working on and discuss how the business is shifting to meet the needs of the golf world during these unique times. Over the last several months, many companies have moved to create more inclusive and lifestyle-driven pieces for male and female golfers, but most recognize that the women's space needed the most work. Apparel brands are aiming to outfit their golf customers beyond the course and into their daily lives. With more versatile apparel options, many brands hope this will create a more inclusive and inviting environment for new golfers while still offering the performance benefits for golfers of all levels. Here's a look at the top women's golf apparel brands at the 2021 PGA Show in Vegas.