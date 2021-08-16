TRADE AND EXCHANGE, BUY AND SELL CRYPTO WITH BINARYX

What transactions can be made in it? What are the responsibilities of the service provider? Is it reliable and safe? These are some of the questions answered below. Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs, for their English acronym), are machines equipped with electromechanical or digital devices that allow customers to perform, among other services, cash withdrawals, transfers between accounts and payments for services, in this case convert Bitcoin to the dollar and vice versa.