Less than four calendar years ago, the Eagles and Patriots met in the Super Bowl, producing one of the biggest offensive showcases in the history of the NFL's championship game. On Thursday night, they clashed again, but this time amid entirely different circumstances. Kicking off Week 2 of the 2021 preseason, Philadelphia rested most of its starters ahead of its anticipated regular-season kickoff of Nick Sirianni's youth movement. That included quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was a surprise absentee due to a last-minute illness. The Patriots, meanwhile, got sharp performances from Cam Newton and Mac Jones in their bid to get one step closer to crowning a true Tom Brady successor going into the new year, claiming an easy 35-0 victory in the process.