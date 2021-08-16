Modern computer games are a way to relax and unwind after a working day or school. Today, both adults and children play games. There is a huge number of slot machines, portable consoles, computers and other equipment for professional gamers and ordinary users. Every year the graphics become more advanced and computers become more powerful and capable of handling even the most difficult programs. But how are video games made and when did they appear? Do aaa games have a future? We will give answers to these questions in our article.