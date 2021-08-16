Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How are video games made?

baltimorenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern computer games are a way to relax and unwind after a working day or school. Today, both adults and children play games. There is a huge number of slot machines, portable consoles, computers and other equipment for professional gamers and ordinary users. Every year the graphics become more advanced and computers become more powerful and capable of handling even the most difficult programs. But how are video games made and when did they appear? Do aaa games have a future? We will give answers to these questions in our article.

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Games#Home Games#Adventure Games#Kevuru Games#Design Programmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Nostalgic Video Game Sneakers

American shoe company Converse has just announced the launch of its ultra-nostalgic 'NBA Jam X Converse' collaboration. Released in 1993, 'NBA Jam' was readily adopted by urban culture at the time and later became a cult favorite video game amongst retro enthusiasts. Here, Converse taps into the game's vibrant history to offer two new iterations of its 'Chuck 70' and 'Pro Leather' models.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Supergiant Games interview: How indie developers made the GOTY Hades

Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and Hades. These are the games Supergiant Games has produced since 2011. The developer's games have all been known for their distinctive art and music, deep storylines, and great gameplay. Most recently, Hades — officially released in 2020 — won several GOTYs with its addictive roguelike gameplay, great visuals, and unique take on the Greek mythology and its characters.
Video Gameschartattack.com

How Do Open World Video Games Add Realism to their Environments?

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to turn code into a photorealistic, virtual world, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ve explored the process of creating photorealism in open-world video games like Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed and The Last of Us Part II. Intrigued? Let’s dive right in.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

Free Guy is the perfect example of how to approach ‘video game movies’

I really enjoyed Free Guy. The latest from 20th Century Studios, the movie follows the non-player character (NPC) Guy (Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds) as he tries to save his virtual world from being deleted by Soonami, its greedy publisher. Along the way, he teams up with “Molotov Girl,” an in-game avatar being controlled by a coder named Millie (both played by Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer) whose work was stolen by Soonami.
California StatePolygon

How the video game industry can unionize in the wake of Activision Blizzard

On July 28, hundreds of employees at Activision Blizzard staged a walkout to demand better working conditions for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ workers. The walkout came one week after the state of California sued the corporation, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination on the job. The lawsuit details are damning: Former Blizzard game director Alex Afrasiabi allegedly harassed multiple women at the company’s annual BlizzCon event. Senior male management also hung out in a hotel room that many named the “Cosby suite” after alleged — and later convicted — rapist Bill Cosby. Women frequently faced an overwhelming frat boy culture, including “cube crawls” where inebriated men would roam the office harassing women and making sexual advances.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to crossplay with friends in Tetris Effect: Connected

With crossplay now a part of Tetris Effect: Connected, players across platforms can actually stay, well, connected. But Tetris Effect: Connected doesn’t have any sort of fancy account system where you can add friends from other systems or launchers — instead, the puzzle game makes use of a room code system to get sessions together. But just how do you actually gather players for cross platform Tetris-ing, and how many players can you get together at once?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play 1v1 in Splitgate

For as long as first-person shooters have had multiplayer modes, there has always been a method of deciding who is the best at each game. 1v1 matches have been the deciding point on which player generally comes out on top regarding their skill. While Splitgate may not have an officially supported 1v1 playlist, you can set the game to have one.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Kazuma Kiryu will be playable in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu is the latest guest character to be announced for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The Dragon of Dojima will be playable in all of the game’s levels and is “unlockable through normal gameplay,” according to Sega. As with the other guest characters, Kiryu won’t be collecting bananas, instead, he’ll be collecting Staminan X bottles.
Video GamesTom's Guide

Best IO games of 2021

The best .io games still have a place, even if that place is taken up by mobile games that offer more premium, on-the-go experiences. But amid all that flash, tiny, browser-based minigames still deliver an intense, multiplayer rush. The best .io games continue to be a viral phenomenon popularized by...
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Can Steam Deck Play Nintendo Switch Games?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. With the announcement of the Steam Deck, Valve is positioning this new device and console and PC alike, capable of playing PC and console games, no problem. But many gamers wonder if it’s a PC, can it play Nintendo games? And better yet, can it play Switch games?
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Discover and play Tales of Arise demo on Consoles!

Tales of Arise demo will let players get their hands on the game to try and discover its cast of characters and action-packed gameplay. Tales of Arise demo is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Players will be able to pick their favorite...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Lost Judgment lets you play eight SEGA Master System games

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced that eight SEGA Master System games for players to enjoy lost judgment. When you’re not solving crime or hanging out with various high school clubs, Yagami can sit back and relax in his office with classic 8-bit video games, such as Fantasy zone. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy