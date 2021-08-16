Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woolwich, ME

Grateful Customer Leaves Massive Tip At Woolwich Restaurant

By Cooper Fox
Posted by 
Capital 95.9
Capital 95.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we continue to deal with the rollercoaster ride that is a global pandemic, we have seen nearly every industry deal with staffing shortages. It seems that service-oriented businesses are hardest hit by these shortages. This is probably due to the fact they deal directly with the public. As a result, their shortages are most noticeable.

capital959.com

Comments / 0

Capital 95.9

Capital 95.9

Augusta, ME
378
Followers
851
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Capital 95.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://capital959.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Woolwich, ME
Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Woolwich, ME
Woolwich, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Woolwich, ME
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Pages#Food Drink#Woolwich Restaurant#Maine Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Erie restaurant demands people 'be kind or leave' as nasty customer behavior surges

One Erie restaurant has sent a blunt message to potential customers: Respect our staff and other patrons or take your business elsewhere. A sign on the front doors of the Brewerie at Union Station, 123 W. 14th. St., states “Be Kind or Leave" as the eatery and other restaurants nationwide work to reclaim visitors and revenue while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

A local restaurant is asking guests to "Be Kind or Leave"

The Brewerie at Union Station is asking all their guests to be more kind. Now when you walk into the restaurant they have signs posted that say " Be Kind or Leave" they put these signs up in an effort to get people dining there to be nicer to their employees.
Gainesville, FLmycbs4.com

Customer tips $10,000 at Gainesville restaurant

Gainesville — On Tuesday evening, 10 Wahoo Seafood employees were tipped $1,000 each from a customer. Owner Shawn Shepherd said he has not seen anything like this before in his 35 year career at the restaurant. "We have (an employee) that works in our kitchen whose daughter has been in,...
Restaurantsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ireland's restaurants required to check Covid passes of customers

While Ireland's taverns and restaurants began serving patrons indoors on July 26, they are now being ordered to check on the vaccination status of customers dining indoors. The hospitality industry will be required to check Digital Covid Certificates presented by customers. Both restaurants and bars will be required to scan...
Colorado Stateimfromdenver.com

Restaurants in Colorado require vaccinations for customers and staff

A number of major Colorado restaurants will begin to require vaccinations for customers – among them Bonanno Concepts, which operates nine Denver area eateries. In an effort to keep staff and customers safe, the Bonannos will add the vaccine requirement on Sept. 30. The restaurant owners want to make their...
RestaurantsLongview News-Journal

Restaurant celebrates special 69th anniversary for loyal customers

It was 69 years ago that Marion Francis “Mac” McCraw married LaJuan Melton: August 16 after graduation from Amarillo High School in 1952. The two met in the last class of the day, history. McCraw saw Melton, who he said was a beautiful girl and wanted to get together. Melton...
Food & DrinksFast Casual

9 tips for running a restaurant delivery operation

Food delivery has seen an increase in popularity because of the pandemic. Even as foodservice establishments reopen, most are continuing to offer food delivery since many customers have found it a convenient way to get their meals. Because of this, it's important for persons interested in working as delivery drivers...
Food & Drinksvelillum.com

Top Benefits of Custom Food Boxes for Restaurants and Food Customers

Whatever type of food franchise or restaurant you run, home delivery services are a must and so is the food packaging. As a member of the food industry, you have to give unmatched reverence to packaging and presentation because consumer’s appetite strengthens with an appealing and appetizing presentation. Custom food...
Florida Statekiss951.com

Florida Restaurant Celebrates One Thousand Dollar Tip

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 30: French fries wait to be ordered at a fast-food restaurant September 30, 2002 in Chicago, Illinois. Scientists have made progress in understanding the chemical reaction that may cause fries, potato chips and other fried or starchy foods to build up high levels of acrylamide, a suspected carcinogen found in a host of everyday foods. The culprit is believed to be asparagines, a naturally occurring amino acid that can lead to the formation of the potential carcinogen when subjected to high temperatures. Swedish scientists in the spring announced that high levels of acrylamide can be found in many high-carbohydrate foods that are fried or baked at high temperature. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made assessing acrylamide?s risk and determining how to lower its levels in food a priority. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Chicago, ILomahanews.net

McDonald's says all customers, staff must wear masks in restaurants

CHICAGO, Illinois: McDonald's Corporation said, on Monday, that all customers and staff must again wear face masks inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, regardless of their vaccination status. The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. is due to the spread of the Delta variant,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy