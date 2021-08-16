Grateful Customer Leaves Massive Tip At Woolwich Restaurant

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?