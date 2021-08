We love when things are easy. When the line at the coffee shop is short and our favorite ice cream flavor is back in stock at the local shop. We also love easy decisions. Like the choice to take a weekend getaway in Maine when we have a few extra days without any obligations. One of the easiest decisions you can make is checking into this unique eco-resort in Maine with the type of accommodations that you simply won’t find anywhere else! (The difficult decision will be deciding which delightful accommodation you want to stay in…)