Raiders, Public Agencies Say Stadium Parking, Traffic Improved After Complaints From First Full-Capacity Events At Allegiant Stadium

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders and local transportation officials say the parking and traffic at Saturday’s Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium improved thanks to 3,250 roundtrip passenger rides from five new RTC game-day bus routes, stadium parking lots opening an hour earlier four hours before the 6PM game and 22,000 fans who reached the stadium from the Strip by walking on the Hacienda Avenue bridge.

lvsportsbiz.com

