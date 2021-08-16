Monday Morning Gambler: Bettors On Right Side As Raiders Win First Preseason Game At Allegiant Stadium

The starting 11 for the first preseason game in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders is set — unofficially. NFL teams are required to release depth charts heading into all games, and the Raiders complied by releasing their first one of the season heading into a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. There were no major surprises on the depth chart as it mostly mirrored rotations from training-camp practices over the last two weeks but perhaps a few curious characteristics — especially on defense.