Monday Morning Gambler: Bettors On Right Side As Raiders Win First Preseason Game At Allegiant Stadium
Forget the crowd of 50,101. Forget the traffic and the parking. Forget the concern over masks. There was something else: The betting line on the Las Vegas Raiders in their inaugural preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium jumped from -1 to -2.5, a fairly significant move in a game that will have nothing to do with whether or not the Silver and Black make the playoffs.lvsportsbiz.com
Comments / 0