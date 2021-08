PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia delivery driver is fighting for his life after police say a group of teens brutally beat him as he tried to make a delivery. The incident happened Tuesday night in Queen Village. The Philadelphia Police Department says Zach Lean was in the 300 block of Christian Street working for Shipt. A police report said he stopped his car in front of one of the teens. Then, another began the assault. Lean’s wife, Christine Torrisi Lean, told CBS3 there is video of the attack. “There is a surveillance video of him on the ground with these guys around him,” she...