Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Cure’s Simon Gallup claims he’s ‘no longer a member’ of the band after four decades

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be no cure for this disharmony. Veteran bassist Simon Gallup said he’s leaving the Cure after four decades with the band. “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure !” Gallup wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. “Good luck to them all.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Gallup
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Veteran#Entertainment Weekly#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Simon Gallup quits The Cure…

…because, he says, he’s “fed up with betrayal.” He joined The Cure in 1979 originally just one bass, ducked in and out through to the mid-80s when he began sticking it out playing a variety of roles–until this past Sunday (August 15). It started with this Facebook post. Nothing from...
Musicthebrag.com

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup has parted ways with the band

The Cure bassist, Simon Gallup has officially parted ways with the band. Gallup took to FaceBook to announce the news with a very succinct post, stating that he was no longer a member of the band. He wrote, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

The Cure’s Bassist Quits After 40 Years Because He Was “Fed Up of Betrayal”

After 40 years together, The Cure’s bassist Simon Gallup has finally had enough. The musician announced Saturday that he has decided to leave the band once and for all. Gallup wrote in a brief statement on his personal Facebook account, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all.” A friend commented on the post asking if Gallup was doing alright, to which he replied, “I’m OK...just got fed up of betrayal.” While he didn’t elaborate further about his sudden departure after so many decades, a couple of hours later the band’s keyboardist Roger O'Donnell appeared to also confirm the news in a tweet. “A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass???????,” O’Donnell wrote, referring to the band’s former drummer and keyboardist, Lol Tolhurst.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart Details Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis After Getting Vaccinated: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy