The US government has told Americans in Afghanistan not to travel to Kabul airport due to security threats at the gates.American citizens should only attempt to enter the airport if individually told to by a US government representative, the embassy in Kabul said in an advisory notice.The Taliban earlier denied that they had been kidnapping foreigners, but have been questioning some before allowing them to leave Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.The official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, insisted that the Taliban had not been kidnapping foreigners but said: “We are questioning some of them...